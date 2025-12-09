Interview; 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition - Sgt. Alfredo Martinez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with U.S. Army Sgt. Alfredo Martinez, a biomedical equipment technician assigned to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, speaks about his experience during the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, held Dec. 9 - Dec. 12, 2025, at Landstuhl, Baumholder, and Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR). MRC, EUR conducted the 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson to test the competencies, skills, and readiness of medics in MRC, EUR as well as medics in the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of operations.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana)