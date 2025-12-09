video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers and NATO partners operate unmanned aircraft systems during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-11, 2025. Teams from eight USAREUR-AF units synchronized ISR and first-person-view platforms to execute reconnaissance and strike missions, validate emerging tactics, techniques and procedures, and navigate aerial land navigation and obstacle courses. Evaluations included aerial reconnaissance and strike lanes, FPV performance, team cohesion, and a written UAS knowledge exam. The competition reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit de corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)