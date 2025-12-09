Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S Army Soldiers and NATO partners operate unmanned aircraft systems during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 8-11, 2025. Teams from eight USAREUR-AF units synchronized ISR and first-person-view platforms to execute reconnaissance and strike missions, validate emerging tactics, techniques and procedures, and navigate aerial land navigation and obstacle courses. Evaluations included aerial reconnaissance and strike lanes, FPV performance, team cohesion, and a written UAS knowledge exam. The competition reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit de corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990233
    VIRIN: 251210-A-MQ729-6907
    Filename: DOD_111438539
    Length: 00:15:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stronger together
    AFN Bavaria
    Train to Win
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition
    Best Drone Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download