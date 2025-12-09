Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homeward Bound 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Bates was notified of his selection as one of this year's Operation Homeward Bound recipients at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. For the eighth year in a row, Military Auto Source has selected service members to receive free flights back home through Operation Homeward Bound. SFC Bates was one of three service members worldwide to win this contest. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 23:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homeward Bound 2025, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military AutoSource
    Operation Homeward Bound
    USAG Humphreys

