Operation Homeward Bound 2025

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Bates was notified of his selection as one of this year's Operation Homeward Bound recipients at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. For the eighth year in a row, Military Auto Source has selected service members to receive free flights back home through Operation Homeward Bound. SFC Bates was one of three service members worldwide to win this contest. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)