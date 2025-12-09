Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Parent Support Program Holiday Learn and Play 2025 (PACUP) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base personnel and their children attend the New Parent Support Program’s Holiday Learn and Play event on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The NPSP Holiday Learn and Play offered holiday-themed arts and crafts and photos with Santa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 23:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Kids at Play
    2025
    New Parent Support Progam
    MCAS Iwakuni

