101st Troop Command Best Warrior Competition B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990174" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command compete on the Best Warrior Competition on multiple events at Fort. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 13, 2025. The purpose of the Best Warrior Competition is to test soldiers' strength, knowledge, and resilience while promoting excellence and readiness. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)