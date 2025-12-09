Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command compete on the Best Warrior Competition on multiple events at Fort. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 13, 2025. The purpose of the Best Warrior Competition is to test soldiers' strength, knowledge, and resilience while promoting excellence and readiness. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990174
|VIRIN:
|251214-Z-EO330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111437965
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 101st Troop Command Best Warrior Competition B-roll, by PV1 Xavier Tossas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.