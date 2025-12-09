Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Troop Command Best Warrior Competition B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    12.13.2025

    Video by Pvt. Xavier Tossas 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command compete on the Best Warrior Competition on multiple events at Fort. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, December 13, 2025. The purpose of the Best Warrior Competition is to test soldiers' strength, knowledge, and resilience while promoting excellence and readiness. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Xavier Tossas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990174
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-EO330-1001
    Filename: DOD_111437965
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Troop Command Best Warrior Competition B-roll, by PV1 Xavier Tossas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior
    tactical training
    military training
    soldier readiness
    Army
    nco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download