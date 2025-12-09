Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan acts in this parody of a medication commercial for an Army-Navy Game Spirit Spot. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990172
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111437902
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV "Medication Ad" Army-Navy Spirit Spot 2025 (60 second version), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.