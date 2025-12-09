Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th MPAD departure ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard are honored during a departure ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Dec. 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the unit’s upcoming deployment to Germany in support of United States Special Operations Command Europe, recognizing the Soldiers’ readiness to support public affairs operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990153
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-PS604-3191
    Filename: DOD_111437675
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD departure ceremony, by SGT Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    service
    honor
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    deployment ceremony

