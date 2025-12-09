Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths Across America 2025 at Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The 34th National Wreaths Across America Day took place this Dec. 13, 2025, at Arlington National Cemetery. Thousands of volunteers, families and supporters gathered throughout the cemetery’s 639 acres to place wreaths in honor of those who served.

    This longstanding tradition ensures that every memorial, headstone and niche column receives a wreath as a gesture of remembrance during the holiday season. We are grateful to the volunteers, Wreaths Across America personnel, families and Arlington National Cemetery staff who help make this meaningful tradition possible year after year.

    We invite you to join us on January 10 for Wreaths Out!

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990127
    VIRIN: 251213-A-YL265-9106
    Filename: DOD_111437444
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2025 at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download