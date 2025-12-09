The 34th National Wreaths Across America Day took place this Dec. 13, 2025, at Arlington National Cemetery. Thousands of volunteers, families and supporters gathered throughout the cemetery’s 639 acres to place wreaths in honor of those who served.
This longstanding tradition ensures that every memorial, headstone and niche column receives a wreath as a gesture of remembrance during the holiday season. We are grateful to the volunteers, Wreaths Across America personnel, families and Arlington National Cemetery staff who help make this meaningful tradition possible year after year.
We invite you to join us on January 10 for Wreaths Out!
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
This work, Wreaths Across America 2025 at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
