USS Gravely Returns to Naval Station Norfolk from Deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 13, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a four-month deployment, Dec. 13, 2025. Gravely deployed in support of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abby Lutz)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990126
|VIRIN:
|251213-N-FK318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111437340
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
