    USS Gravely Returns to Naval Station Norfolk from Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 13, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a four-month deployment, Dec. 13, 2025. Gravely deployed in support of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abby Lutz)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990126
    VIRIN: 251213-N-FK318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111437340
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    USS Gravely
    Navy 250
    Deployment
    Homecoming

