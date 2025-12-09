Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all engineers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, assemble their tools during a school roof repair project at Salamanca, Panamá, Dec. 12, 2025. This repair will ensure the school has a safe and waterfree structure for over 230 elementary students to learn and grow for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990121
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GV534-8590
    Filename: DOD_111437286
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Repair Panamanian School Roof in Salamanca Community, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division, Interoperability, Panama, JSCG-P

