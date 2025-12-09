Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A delivery of two pallets of medical supplies weighing 4,000 pounds arrive at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, during a scheduled delivery, Dec. 12, 2025. The shipment is part of U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990120
    VIRIN: 251212-A-UJ512-3071
    Filename: DOD_111437285
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical supplies
    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download