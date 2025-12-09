Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors and Marines Cheer on Midshipmen with SECNAV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, participate in an Army-Navy game shout outs aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990119
    VIRIN: 251209-N-MY760-2001
    Filename: DOD_111437284
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Cheer on Midshipmen with SECNAV, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Go Navy Beat Army
    SECNAV
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)
    Army Navy 2025 game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download