Sailors and Marines Cheer on Midshipmen with SECNAV

U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, participate in an Army-Navy game shout outs aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)
