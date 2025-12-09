U.S. Airmen deployed to the middle east shout-out the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 04:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990080
|VIRIN:
|251209-Z-YH622-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111437082
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed Airmen Shoutout Minnesota Vikings, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.