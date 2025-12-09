Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Nelson – Minnesota Vikings Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations Division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to her family and favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings, from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025. This video was made to support the NFL Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990066
    VIRIN: 251212-M-RA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_111436900
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Nelson – Minnesota Vikings Shout-out, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFLVikings, Hawaii, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Shoutout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download