Lance Cpl. Nelson – Minnesota Vikings Shout-out

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson, combat graphics specialist, Communication Strategy and Operations Division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to her family and favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings, from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025. This video was made to support the NFL Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)