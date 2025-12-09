Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers conduct forward refueling with Diamondbacks

U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, Marine Air Control 38, 3rd MAW, conduct forward refueling in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at a helicopter outlying landing field Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2025. Forward arming and refueling operations support 3rd MAW distributed aviation operations by enabling rotary and tiltrotor aircraft to refuel in forward operating environments, such as the HOLF, extending operational reach and mission duration across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990062
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-SF953-1001
|PIN:
|953101
|Filename:
|DOD_111436868
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
