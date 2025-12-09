Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers conduct forward refueling with Diamondbacks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, Marine Air Control 38, 3rd MAW, conduct forward refueling in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at a helicopter outlying landing field Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2025. Forward arming and refueling operations support 3rd MAW distributed aviation operations by enabling rotary and tiltrotor aircraft to refuel in forward operating environments, such as the HOLF, extending operational reach and mission duration across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990062
    VIRIN: 251212-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 953101
    Filename: DOD_111436868
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers conduct forward refueling with Diamondbacks, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AH-1Z
    HMLA-267
    MWSS-372
    FARP
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download