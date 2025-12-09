U.S. Navy Hospitalman 2nd Class Benjamin Hanneman, corpsman, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his family and favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 9, 2025. This video was made to support the NFL Christmas Gameday event on Netflix. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990059
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111436834
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HM2 Hanneman - Dallas Cowboys Shout-out, by Cpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.