    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan Army-Navy Spirit Spot 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan stars in a parody pharmaceutical commercial in support of the Navy Football team ahead of the 2025 Army-Navy game. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:49
    Location: US

    This work, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan Army-Navy Spirit Spot 2025, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army-Navy Game

