    40th annual Gander Memorial B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    40th annual memorial ceremony held for the 248 Soldiers that were lost in the Arrow Air Flight 1285R crash in Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. The Soldiers were part of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) taking part in Task Force Sinai, a peacekeeping mission to promote stability in the region. The 40th annual memorial ceremony was held at the Gander Memorial Park at Fort Campbell, Ky. on December 12, 2025. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)

    Interviews with:

    Col. Duke Reim
    Commander, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE"

    Joe Porter
    Former member of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990024
    VIRIN: 251212-A-KQ181-3482
    Filename: DOD_111436515
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

