40th annual Gander Memorial B-roll

40th annual memorial ceremony held for the 248 Soldiers that were lost in the Arrow Air Flight 1285R crash in Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. The Soldiers were part of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) taking part in Task Force Sinai, a peacekeeping mission to promote stability in the region. The 40th annual memorial ceremony was held at the Gander Memorial Park at Fort Campbell, Ky. on December 12, 2025. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)
Interviews with:
Col. Duke Reim
Commander, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE"
Joe Porter
Former member of 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, 2nd Mobile Brigade "STRIKE"
|12.12.2025
|12.12.2025 17:34
|B-Roll
|990024
|251212-A-KQ181-3482
|DOD_111436515
|00:06:30
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
