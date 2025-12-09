Remarks by Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, outgoing commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during the SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025. Holsey, who is retiring after 37 years of service, relinquished command to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus. (SOUTHCOM video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990002
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-D0465-3586
|Filename:
|DOD_111436086
|Length:
|00:11:51
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOUTHCOM relinquishment of command ceremony: Remarks by Adm. Holsey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
