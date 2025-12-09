SFA Spacepower Conference Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Space Force highlights its mission to protect and defend the space domain, showcasing the skill, innovation and readiness of its Guardians. The video, presented at the SFA Spacepower Conference, reinforces the service’s focus on readiness, resilience and integrated deterrence in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Audiovisual Squadron)