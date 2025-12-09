Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFA Spacepower Conference Hype Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kirsten Brandes, Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Anisha Cross, Senior Airman Jamie Echols Jr., Senior Airman Victoria Edwards and Airman 1st Class Chauncey Glenn

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The U.S. Space Force highlights its mission to protect and defend the space domain, showcasing the skill, innovation and readiness of its Guardians. The video, presented at the SFA Spacepower Conference, reinforces the service’s focus on readiness, resilience and integrated deterrence in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Audiovisual Squadron)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989998
    VIRIN: 251212-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 250051
    Filename: DOD_111436054
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Space Operations
    Guardians
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations
    Spacepower Conference
    Space Force Association

