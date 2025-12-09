Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Infantry Division’s Yakima DUSTOFF Executes Successful Flood Evacuation in Central Washington

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment–Yakima, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, assists in evacuating civilians affected by flooding in Yakima County, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. The detachment conducts 24/7 medical evacuation, search and rescue, and patient transport missions in support of military and civilian authorities. (Courtesy video by Jeff Sidebottom, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989994
    VIRIN: 251209-A-SJ062-9392
    Filename: DOD_111435967
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    UH-60M Black Hawk
    United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment–Yakima

