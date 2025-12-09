Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Holiday Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Even during the holidays, BAMC’s pulse keeps beating. The mission continues, night and day, but the holiday spirit shines brightly! Happy Holidays from Brooke Army Medical Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989969
    VIRIN: 251212-O-NB001-7759
    Filename: DOD_111435362
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holiday Video, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download