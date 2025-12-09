Soldiers from the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct law enforcement weapon training and qualification training along with a Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989950
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-IR446-5209
|Filename:
|DOD_111434869
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Conducts LEWTAQ & Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.