    18th Military Police Brigade Conducts LEWTAQ & Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct law enforcement weapon training and qualification training along with a Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989950
    VIRIN: 251212-A-IR446-5209
    Filename: DOD_111434869
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Conducts LEWTAQ & Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    18th Military Police Briagde

