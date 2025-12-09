52nd Mission Support Group Readiness Exercise InFocus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Squadrons from the 52nd Mission Support Group participated in a Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. By working alongside each other, the 52nd Mission Support Group practiced their ability to execute the mission under any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)