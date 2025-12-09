Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Mission Support Group Readiness Exercise InFocus

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Squadrons from the 52nd Mission Support Group participated in a Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. By working alongside each other, the 52nd Mission Support Group practiced their ability to execute the mission under any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 06:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989942
    VIRIN: 251205-F-DG879-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434748
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Readiness Exercise
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Senior Airman Jessica Mun

