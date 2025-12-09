Squadrons from the 52nd Mission Support Group participated in a Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. By working alongside each other, the 52nd Mission Support Group practiced their ability to execute the mission under any contingency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 06:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989942
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-DG879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111434748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd Mission Support Group Readiness Exercise InFocus, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.