    AFN Naples Social Media Excerpt - CREDO Calming Through Coloring

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    251208-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 8, 2025) - AFN Naples social media excerpt highlighting the Calming Through Coloring event hosted by CREDO, at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989941
    VIRIN: 251208-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434736
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Excerpt - CREDO Calming Through Coloring, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

