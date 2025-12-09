Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Holiday Greetings - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra and Senior Airman Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    BG Roger Giraud and CSM Kalani Kalili give their appreciation and thanks to service members supporting efforts within the Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the Defense Health Network Europe during this holiday season.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    AFNE
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    holiday 2025

