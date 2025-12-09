1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted LFX with new MLRSA2 Launchers

Soldiers from 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the new Multiple Launch Rocket System A2 (MLRSA2) at Rocket Valley, South Korea, December 11, 2025. U.S. Army Sgt. Coel Stafford, section chief, became the first soldier to fire the new MLRSA2 on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
