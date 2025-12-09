Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted LFX with new MLRSA2 Launchers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the new Multiple Launch Rocket System A2 (MLRSA2) at Rocket Valley, South Korea, December 11, 2025. U.S. Army Sgt. Coel Stafford, section chief, became the first soldier to fire the new MLRSA2 on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989937
    VIRIN: 251212-A-ZF147-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434673
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted LFX with new MLRSA2 Launchers, by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    210 FA BDE
    MLRS Crewmember
    Rocket
    South Korea
    MLRSA2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download