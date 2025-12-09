1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted LFX with new MLRSA2 Launchers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the new Multiple Launch Rocket System A2 (MLRSA2) at Rocket Valley, South Korea, December 11, 2025. U.S. Army Sgt. Coel Stafford, section chief, became the first soldier to fire the new MLRSA2 on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Smith)