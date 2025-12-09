25th CAB and DIVARTY conduct M119 Howitzer Dry Fire

25th Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) sling load M119 Howitzers during air assault operations at Kahuku Training Area (KTA), Hawaii on November 14, 2025. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
