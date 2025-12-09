Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Executes a Long Range Maritime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepare for the Long Range Maritime Air Assault for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01 at Ford Island, Oahu, Hawai’i on Nov. 7, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989931
    VIRIN: 251107-A-XD912-4001
    Filename: DOD_111434566
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Executes a Long Range Maritime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Combat avaition Brigade
    JPMRC
    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    aviation
    JPMRC 26-01

