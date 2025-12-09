25th Combat Aviation Brigade Executes a Long Range Maritime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepare for the Long Range Maritime Air Assault for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01 at Ford Island, Oahu, Hawai’i on Nov. 7, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|11.07.2025
|12.12.2025 01:19
|B-Roll
|989931
|251107-A-XD912-4001
|DOD_111434566
|00:03:47
|US
|0
|0
