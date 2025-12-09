Coast Guard Northwest River Flood Rescues

An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles hoists two people from the roof of a flooded home in Sumas, Washington. The crew responded to catastrophic flooding in northwestern Washington and transferred the survivors to a nearby landing zone for EMS care. The rescue swimmer remained at the home during the initial hoists and was later recovered by an Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk crew. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
