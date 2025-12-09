The Utah Guard Charitable Trust along with Goldman Sachs and the Soldier and Family Readiness Support team picked up hundreds of donated gifts from local companies and community partners to make sure no military child is forgotten during the Christmas season at Target in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025. Employees across the state grabbed wish cards from office trees, bought gifts, and gave families facing hardship a little hope this season. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 23:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989913
|VIRIN:
|251211-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111434418
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTNG- Sub-for-Santa Story 2025, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
