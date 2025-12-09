UTNG- Sub-for-Santa Story 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah Guard Charitable Trust along with Goldman Sachs and the Soldier and Family Readiness Support team picked up hundreds of donated gifts from local companies and community partners to make sure no military child is forgotten during the Christmas season at Target in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025. Employees across the state grabbed wish cards from office trees, bought gifts, and gave families facing hardship a little hope this season. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)