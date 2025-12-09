Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG- Sub-for-Santa Story 2025

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Guard Charitable Trust along with Goldman Sachs and the Soldier and Family Readiness Support team picked up hundreds of donated gifts from local companies and community partners to make sure no military child is forgotten during the Christmas season at Target in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025. Employees across the state grabbed wish cards from office trees, bought gifts, and gave families facing hardship a little hope this season. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 23:50
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Target
    Salt Lake City
    Utah National Guard
    Goldman Sachs
    Sub-for-Santa
    Charitable Trust

