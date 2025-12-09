Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOME: George Washington Pulls In To Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A short form video, titled “HOME”, highlighting Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulling into Yokosuka, Japan on Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 00:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989911
    VIRIN: 251211-N-CU716-1000
    Filename: DOD_111434338
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: JP

    This work, HOME: George Washington Pulls In To Yokosuka, by PO2 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

