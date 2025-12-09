Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Raiders, Death Rattlers conduct ADGR

    VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct air-delivered ground refueling mission for F/A-18 Hornet aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, MAG-11 during Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistic Airport California, Victorville, California, Dec. 11, 2025. The Super Hercules can act as a forward- deployed mobile fuel station, delivering large quantities of fuel to remote locations where traditional refueling infrastructure may not be available. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989910
    VIRIN: 251211-M-SF953-2001
    PIN: 9532001
    Filename: DOD_111434282
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    VMGR-352
    VMFA-323
    ADGR
    F/A-18
    KC-130J
    Steel Knight 25

