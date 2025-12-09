Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Raiders, Death Rattlers conduct ADGR

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct air-delivered ground refueling mission for F/A-18 Hornet aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, MAG-11 during Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistic Airport California, Victorville, California, Dec. 11, 2025. The Super Hercules can act as a forward- deployed mobile fuel station, delivering large quantities of fuel to remote locations where traditional refueling infrastructure may not be available. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
