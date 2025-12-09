Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, commander of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Land Component Command, meets with Guardsmen during a battlefield circulation in Washington on Dec. 8, 2025, discussing the success of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and urging continued vigilance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 22:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989908
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-OK577-2909
|Filename:
|DOD_111434261
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Guard Leader Praises Mission Progress, Pushes Troops to Stay Vigilant, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.