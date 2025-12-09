Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Guard Leader Praises Mission Progress, Pushes Troops to Stay Vigilant

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, commander of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Land Component Command, meets with Guardsmen during a battlefield circulation in Washington on Dec. 8, 2025, discussing the success of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and urging continued vigilance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 22:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989908
    VIRIN: 251209-A-OK577-2909
    Filename: DOD_111434261
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Guard Leader Praises Mission Progress, Pushes Troops to Stay Vigilant, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, Safe and Beautiful

