Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opened its gates to the local community for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The annual event featured food and retail vendors, a snow park, live performances, and culminated in the lighting of the holiday tree. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989893
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-MJ417-2001
|PIN:
|251206
|Filename:
|DOD_111434002
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS
