    Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opened its gates to the local community for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The annual event featured food and retail vendors, a snow park, live performances, and culminated in the lighting of the holiday tree. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989893
    VIRIN: 251206-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251206
    Filename: DOD_111434002
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snow
    Christmas
    Santa Claus
    holiday tree lighting ceremony
    2025
    MCAS Iwakuni

