Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989893" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opened its gates to the local community for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The annual event featured food and retail vendors, a snow park, live performances, and culminated in the lighting of the holiday tree. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)