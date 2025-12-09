Command Sergeant Majors and Sergeant Majors who participated in Mangudai, a joint U.S and Republic of Korea bi-lateral training exercise in South Korea from Nov. 2 - 6, 2025. Give their feedback on the event and what they took away from the training. This event enabled personnel to train, validate, and elevate the combined lethality and capability of the Republic of Korea and U.S militaries alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
This work, MANGUDAI: A Word from the Participants, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
