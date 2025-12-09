Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MANGUDAI: A Word from the Participants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Command Sergeant Majors and Sergeant Majors who participated in Mangudai, a joint U.S and Republic of Korea bi-lateral training exercise in South Korea from Nov. 2 - 6, 2025. Give their feedback on the event and what they took away from the training. This event enabled personnel to train, validate, and elevate the combined lethality and capability of the Republic of Korea and U.S militaries alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989892
    VIRIN: 251106-A-YI736-5591
    Filename: DOD_111433994
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MANGUDAI: A Word from the Participants, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint excercise
    mangudai
    teamwork and friendship
    Command Sergant Major
    Leadership Exercise
    interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download