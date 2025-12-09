MANGUDAI: A Word from the Participants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sergeant Majors and Sergeant Majors who participated in Mangudai, a joint U.S and Republic of Korea bi-lateral training exercise in South Korea from Nov. 2 - 6, 2025. Give their feedback on the event and what they took away from the training. This event enabled personnel to train, validate, and elevate the combined lethality and capability of the Republic of Korea and U.S militaries alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)