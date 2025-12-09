U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264 conduct the squadron's reactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2025. VMM-264’s reactivation adds an additional MV-22B Osprey squadron to 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force, providing additional assault support capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|12.11.2025
|12.11.2025 16:13
|B-Roll
|989860
|251211-M-YV358-1003
|DOD_111433491
|00:08:40
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
This work, VMM-264 reactivation ceremony, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
