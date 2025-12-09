Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-264 reactivation ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264 conduct the squadron's reactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2025. VMM-264’s reactivation adds an additional MV-22B Osprey squadron to 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force, providing additional assault support capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989860
    VIRIN: 251211-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111433491
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-264 reactivation ceremony, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reactivation Ceremony
    VMM 264
    MV-22B Ospery
    USMC News
    MCAS New River
    2nd MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download