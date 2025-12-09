Tennessee Air National Guard transitions to new refueling aircraft

Aircrews with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, train on the KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft alongside aircrews of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, near McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Dec. 6, 2025. The 134th ARW is transitioning to the Pegasus from the KC-135 Stratotanker. The training mission included a ceremonial refueling handoff, where the Pegasus crew took on fuel from a Stratotanker and then refueled a Tennessee Air Guard C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989853
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-WU705-2450
|Filename:
|DOD_111433315
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
