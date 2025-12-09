Tennessee Air National Guard transitions to new refueling aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Aircrews with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, train on the KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft alongside aircrews of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, near McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Dec. 6, 2025. The 134th ARW is transitioning to the Pegasus from the KC-135 Stratotanker. The training mission included a ceremonial refueling handoff, where the Pegasus crew took on fuel from a Stratotanker and then refueled a Tennessee Air Guard C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)