Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Air National Guard transitions to new refueling aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Aircrews with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, train on the KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft alongside aircrews of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, near McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Dec. 6, 2025. The 134th ARW is transitioning to the Pegasus from the KC-135 Stratotanker. The training mission included a ceremonial refueling handoff, where the Pegasus crew took on fuel from a Stratotanker and then refueled a Tennessee Air Guard C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989853
    VIRIN: 251210-A-WU705-2450
    Filename: DOD_111433315
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Air National Guard transitions to new refueling aircraft, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download