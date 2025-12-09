Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Patrol Base Operations

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct patrol base operations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 7, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Pride of the Pacific, Marines, Sailors, 3/5, tactics, Land Navigation

