11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Patrol Base Operations

U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish a patrol base on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 17:41
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|989839
VIRIN:
|251206-M-VC519-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111433118
Length:
|00:03:07
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
