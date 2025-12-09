Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Resources

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A video detailing mental health services available at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sept. 8 2025. The services highlighted are the Resiliency Center, True North, the 355th Wing Religious Affairs squadron and the ASIST program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 989816
    VIRIN: 250908-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432748
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Resources, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Suicide Prevention

