    Washington National Guardsmen fill sandbags in Skagit County

    SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Personnel from the Washington National Guard fill sandbags in response to historic flooding in Skagit County, Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. National Guard video by SFC Nicolas Cloward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989814
    VIRIN: 251211-D-MN117-2095
    Filename: DOD_111432736
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guardsmen fill sandbags in Skagit County, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flooding, Washington National Guard, National Guard, Army National Guard

