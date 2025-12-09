Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Nov. 12 to 19, 2025. ML 26-1 is a combat readiness exercise held bi-annually to validate power projection and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989811
    VIRIN: 251125-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432668
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

