U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Nov. 12 to 19, 2025. ML 26-1 is a combat readiness exercise held bi-annually to validate power projection and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989811
|VIRIN:
|251125-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432668
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning, by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.