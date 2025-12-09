Mr. Chester "Charles" Clapper, a U.S. Marine Corps flamethrower operator with 3rd Marine Division, recounts his experience of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, at Supply, North Carolina, on Nov. 26, 2024. Mr. Clapper served in the Marine Corps as a private first class, and after leaving the Marine Corps, continued to serve in the U.S. Army, eventually retiring as a sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez, Sgt. Eric Ramirez, and Sgt. Maurion Moore.)
