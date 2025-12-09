Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flamethrower

    SUPPLY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez, Sgt. Maurion Moore, Sgt. Eric Ramirez, Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas and Chief Warrant Officer Izzel Sanchez

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Mr. Chester "Charles" Clapper, a U.S. Marine Corps flamethrower operator with 3rd Marine Division, recounts his experience of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, at Supply, North Carolina, on Nov. 26, 2024. Mr. Clapper served in the Marine Corps as a private first class, and after leaving the Marine Corps, continued to serve in the U.S. Army, eventually retiring as a sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez, Sgt. Eric Ramirez, and Sgt. Maurion Moore.)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: SUPPLY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    flamethrower
    Marines
    USMC
    history
    WWII
    Iwo Jima

