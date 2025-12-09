Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 BRoll: MWSS-372 Conducts FARP Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel and load ordnance onto an F-35B Lighting II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and an F-35C Lighting II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville. California, Dec. 9, 2025. The Victorville node provided the infrastructure needed for rapid re-arming and refueling, allowing 3rd MAW aircraft to remain lethal and responsive in a simulated modern contested environment. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    F-35
    3rd MAW
    MWSS-372
    FARP
    Steel Knight 25

