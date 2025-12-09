Steel Knight 25 BRoll: MWSS-372 Conducts FARP Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel and load ordnance onto an F-35B Lighting II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and an F-35C Lighting II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville. California, Dec. 9, 2025. The Victorville node provided the infrastructure needed for rapid re-arming and refueling, allowing 3rd MAW aircraft to remain lethal and responsive in a simulated modern contested environment. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)