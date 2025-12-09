FUSRAP Guterl Site Annual Groundwater Sampling (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek conducts and explains annual groundwater sampling at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling of the site is conducted to monitor contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

00:00 Lowering low-density polyethylene tubing and a water level indicator are placed in a groundwater well

00:05 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek describes the setup of a groundwater sampling system and how readings are collected

01:06 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek collects readings

01:16 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek explains measuring the flow rate of groundwater being pumped from the well.

01:27 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures the flow rate

01:53 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures water level in a groundwater well

02:18 Closeup of a meter recording groundwater quality parameters

02:48 Groundwater is collected in 250ml sample bottles