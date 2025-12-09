Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FUSRAP Guterl Site Annual Groundwater Sampling (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek conducts and explains annual groundwater sampling at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling of the site is conducted to monitor contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
    00:00 Lowering low-density polyethylene tubing and a water level indicator are placed in a groundwater well
    00:05 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek describes the setup of a groundwater sampling system and how readings are collected
    01:06 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek collects readings
    01:16 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek explains measuring the flow rate of groundwater being pumped from the well.
    01:27 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures the flow rate
    01:53 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures water level in a groundwater well
    02:18 Closeup of a meter recording groundwater quality parameters
    02:48 Groundwater is collected in 250ml sample bottles

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989803
    VIRIN: 250916-A-HB296-1082
    Filename: DOD_111432542
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUSRAP Guterl Site Annual Groundwater Sampling (B-Roll), by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Guterl Steel Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download