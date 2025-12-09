B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek conducts and explains annual groundwater sampling at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling of the site is conducted to monitor contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
00:00 Lowering low-density polyethylene tubing and a water level indicator are placed in a groundwater well
00:05 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek describes the setup of a groundwater sampling system and how readings are collected
01:06 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek collects readings
01:16 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek explains measuring the flow rate of groundwater being pumped from the well.
01:27 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures the flow rate
01:53 USACE Buffalo District Hydrogeologist Robert Piurek measures water level in a groundwater well
02:18 Closeup of a meter recording groundwater quality parameters
02:48 Groundwater is collected in 250ml sample bottles
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989803
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-HB296-1082
|Filename:
|DOD_111432542
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FUSRAP Guterl Site Annual Groundwater Sampling (B-Roll), by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.