Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Training | Freezing Winds 25

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group train chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response scenarios in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 4, 2025. The training took place to enhance their preparedness and support the commander’s efforts in mitigating the effects of a CBRN incident. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)