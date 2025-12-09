Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Training | Freezing Winds 25

    FINLAND

    11.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group train chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response scenarios in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 4, 2025. The training took place to enhance their preparedness and support the commander’s efforts in mitigating the effects of a CBRN incident. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989799
    VIRIN: 251205-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432479
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FI

    This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Training | Freezing Winds 25, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS

    MFEA
    partners and allies
    USMC
    Freezing Winds 25

