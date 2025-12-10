Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December 10, 2025 AMCOM Town Hall

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    MG Lori Robinson and CSM Christopher Doss address the AMCOM workforce.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989797
    VIRIN: 251210-O-CT301-3041
    Filename: DOD_111432431
    Length: 01:31:32
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, December 10, 2025 AMCOM Town Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Awards and Medals
    Town Hall
    update

