Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacks Celebrity Apex cruise ship north of Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a Celebrity Apex cruise ship passenger north of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025.
    The patient, accompanied by his wife, was transported with the assistance of local Emergency Medical Services personnel to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989795
    VIRIN: 251211-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432398
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC crew
    medevac flights
    Sector San Juan
    Air Station Borinquen/Aguadilla
    Celebrity Apex
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download