Coast Guard medevacks Celebrity Apex cruise ship north of Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a Celebrity Apex cruise ship passenger north of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025.
The patient, accompanied by his wife, was transported with the assistance of local Emergency Medical Services personnel to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
