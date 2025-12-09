Combat Logistics Battalion 24 Uses sUAS For Patrolling Reconnaissance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a tactical patrol and utilize a SkyDio X2 for route reconnaissance as part of CLB-24’s battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. Marines with CLB-24 conducted patrols and sUAS operations to sustain proficiency in training and readiness standards and establish baseline individual skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)