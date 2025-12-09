Combat Logistics Battalion 24 Uses sUAS For Patrolling Reconnaissance

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a tactical patrol and utilize a SkyDio X2 for route reconnaissance as part of CLB-24’s battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. Marines with CLB-24 conducted patrols and sUAS operations to sustain proficiency in training and readiness standards and establish baseline individual skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)
