    Combat Logistics Battalion 24 Uses sUAS For Patrolling Reconnaissance

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a tactical patrol and utilize a SkyDio X2 for route reconnaissance as part of CLB-24’s battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. Marines with CLB-24 conducted patrols and sUAS operations to sustain proficiency in training and readiness standards and establish baseline individual skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989791
    VIRIN: 251209-M-YM562-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432347
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 24 Uses sUAS For Patrolling Reconnaissance, by LCpl Talan Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

